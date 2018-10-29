Robert C. Krichbaum, 75, of Carrollton, Ohio, has gone to his eternal rest after fighting a long illness early Saturday morning, Oct. 20th, 2018. Robert was born March 13, 1943, to the late Elmer and Corrine (Hall) Krichbaum in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

Bob retired after 25 years of service from Lederer Terminals where he was also a member of the Teamsters Union Local #400 in Cleveland, Ohio. After retirement he enjoyed hobby farming, traveling, hunting, and experiencing many different casino adventures. Because of his love of cars, he was an enthusiastic backyard mechanic and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. Bob never passed up an opportunity to see a live country music performance or to spend time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Gwen (Martin) Krichbaum, whom he married April 9th, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio; three sons, David W. (Marjorie), Michael J. (Julia), Robert C. Jr. (Deelyn); eleven grandchildren, Karen, Daniel, Hope, Charity, Darrick, Ashley, Talon, Haven, Austin, Savanah and Sierra; one great-grandchild, Aaron; five sisters, four brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring the life of Robert will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Robert’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.