Robert C. Marshall

Robert C. “Bob” Marshall of Carrollton, passed away Oct. 19, 2019 after a fall on his farm in Fox Township.

Bob was born in Wattsville, Ohio on May 16, 1938, the son of Wilfred and Louise Marshall.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; a son, Dale; a daughter, Debra (Shaun) Hartong; a grandson, Timothy (Holly) Hartong; a granddaughter, Rachel (Dan) Houser; a sister-in-law, Kay (Barry) Tallman; and a nephew, Matt.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Mathie, and a daughter-in-law, Rita Marshall.

Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan and Korea. He returned to civilian life in 1960 and worked for 43 years in the Cleveland area as a senior electronic technician on various projects for aircraft and torpedo controls.

Funeral services for Bob will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Scroggsfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.