Robert D. Jones, 90

Robert D. “Bob” Jones, 90, of Carrollton, passed away early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 in his home.

A son of the late Edwin and Jennie Barnett Jones, he was born July 21, 1928 in Akron, OH.

Bob was 1954 graduate of Kent State University, an Army Veteran of the Korean War, and was a partner at McFadden Insurance Agency in Carrollton.

An active member of the Carroll County area, his memberships included former board member of the Carroll County Vet’s Club, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Carroll County Regional Planning Commission, Carroll County VFW, Carroll County Republican Central Committee, member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church, and was a founding member of the Carroll County Commission for Advancement of the Arts.

In 1987, Bob received the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce “Business Man of the Year” award; and in 1990, he was recognized as the Carrollton Civic Club “Man of the Year.”

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; two sons, Ed Jones and Chris Jones both of Carrollton; two daughters, Elaine (Scott) Chalfin of Risingsun, OH and Elizabeth (Tiffany) Jones of Kent; three grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, and Regan; and two great grandchildren, Nora and Amos.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Bob’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.