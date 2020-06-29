Robert “Doc” Hines, 95, of Minerva, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1925 in Minerva to Ellwood and Hazel (Crowl) Hines.

He was partners with Dr. Samuel L. Weir at the Minerva Clinic for many years. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1943, attended Mounty Union and received his medical degree from the George Washington Medical School in Washington D.C. in 1949. He then served in Germany in the US Army for 2 years before returning to his Minerva practice where he served the community as the local doctor, Carroll County Coroner, Alliance Hospital Emergency Room Physician, and supporter of Minerva sports. He was in the first class inducted into the Minerva Alumni Hall of Fame and was the Minerva Lions football team physician for over 50 years. He is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Augusta Lodge #504 F & AM, Minerva Rotary Club, Minerva Lions Club, lifetime member of the Alliance Elks, oldest member of the Alliance Country Club and a member of the Minerva Education Foundation and Alumni Assoc.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (McCready) Hines.

He is survived by his companion, Donna Ermlich of Alliance; daughter, Dixie (Glenn) Reynolds of Blacksburg, VA; son, Randy (Mona) Hines of Austin, TX; 2 grandchildren, Douglas Robert (Jane) Hines of Austin, TX, and Lauren (Ben) Robinson of Houston, TX; and 2 great granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline.

Following a private graveside service Wednesday, July 1, in Liberty Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Robert H. Hines Stadium at the Minerva High School on Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Athletic Pride c/o Minerva High School, 501 Almeda, Minerva, OH 44657.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.