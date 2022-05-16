Robert E. Ford, 85, of Kensington, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.

He was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Clarence and Esther (Kiene) Ford.

He retired from General Motors in Lordstown after 37 years. He had also worked for Lockheed Aircraft in California and was a farmer and loved the outdoors. He is a member of the New Life Christian Church in Waynesburg and loved to take the family for a Sunday evening drive.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Long) Ford, whom he married Aug. 26, 2011; 7 children, Charlene (Kevin) Poage of Florida, Jenice Mulhbauer of Toledo, Michelle (George) Gligor of Struthers, Linda (Jeff) Hubbard of Florida, Robert (Sue) Ford of Toledo, Michael (Kim) Ford of Tiffin, and Patrick (Mabel) Ford of Kensington; sister, Carol Torrey of Kansas; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Brenda Dean; son, Eugene Ford; brother, Richard Ford and a grandson.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 19 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Moody officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

