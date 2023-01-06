Robert Earl “Bob” Harsh, 93, of Cranberry Twp., was called home by the “ole boy” upstairs on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born May 28, 1929, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late Homer F. and Jeanie Marie (Gallon) Harsh. He was the oldest of 19 children.

Bob retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class from the Army after 23 years of service, including multiple tours in Korea and Vietnam. He later retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service.

He married Geraldine L. Indrunas on Oct. 4, 1982. She preceded him in death after 24 years together.

In his younger days, Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing, and listening to country and polka music. He always loved playing cards, fishing, camping, and visiting family and friends. He could fix anything and loved helping everyone. “Bob’s Garage” saved hundreds of lawn mowers, golf carts, kids toys and more over the years. He earned his favorite titles of ‘Grandpap,’ ‘Pops,’ and ‘Pappy’ later in life, and spoiling his grand and great-grand babies became the “favorite job he ever had.”

Bob is survived by four children, Robert (Sylvia) Harsh of Montreal, Canada, Kathryn (Edward) Sell of Valencia, Richard Dean, Jr. of Valencia, and Rebecca (Ashley) Harsh of Cranberry Twp. He is also survived by and dearly missed by his 13 grandkids and six great-grandkids.

He and Geraldine will be privately laid to rest in Harlem Springs Cemetery in Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.

