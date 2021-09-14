Robert Earl Hoppel passed away July 13, 2020, after 11 days at Mercy Medical Intensive Care unit fighting Covid-19.

He was born in East Liverpool on Dec. 2, 1936, to Forrest Hoppel and Helen Shaffer Hoppel.

He is survived by his wife, Diana of 29 years; daughters, Diana Rinkoff and Eric Rinkoff, and Susan Cupples and Mike Dawson; grandchildren, David Hunt Headley, Jamie and Scott Riley, Katelyn Hoppel and Kylie Hambleton, Sarah Hoppel and Fred Glenn, Carly Rinkoff, Amanda Cupples, Ryan Cupples, and Emma Hoppel; and great-grandchildren, Brycen Rinkoff, Kelley and Noah Riley, Blake Cupples, Oakland Glenn, Sawyer Hambleton, and Evann Grace Hambleton; and along with extended family, Suellen Hoppel, nephew Steffon and Cheryl Hoppel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Brian Hoppel; brother, Jack Hoppel; and sister, Ruth Seibert.

Bob grew up in East Liverpool. At 14, his mother married Loren Noble from Carrollton, where he graduated from high school. He was working for John Eisenhut at the Carrollton Locker Plant for several years while going to college at night. His first job was with Beneficial Finance in Canton, and then went full speed up the management ladder with Ford Motor Credit, starting in Canton, OH and moving to Lima, OH, Albany, NY, Corpus Christi, TX, and ending in Kansas City, Ford’s largest branch with 100 employees. Bob moved back to Corpus Christi, TX, and started his own finance company working with the large dealerships, to create in-house financing.

Bob loved his family, the automobile finance business and especially 1932 Ford Hotrods. In 1987, he created his own finance company in Clearwater, FL, and in 1992 moved to Daytona Beach where he and his wife Diana created Bros. Little Car Company, building 1928-1932 Ford hotrods, but specialized in 1932 Ford Roadsters, his favorite, and over a 10-year period built 70 hotrods.

The Celebration of Life and burial will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.