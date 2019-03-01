Robert Furey died Thursday, Feb. 28 after a short illness.

He was born June 25, 1941 in Canton, OH and grew up as the oldest of 7 children, working at Furey Motors, the family business.

He was the valedictorian and president of Malvern High School Class of 1959. In 1967 he received a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Kent State University. He served in the Army Chemical Core from 1967-1969. Robert then began his career as a research scientist in Fuels and Lubricants at GM Tech Center in Warren, MI. After retirement from GM, Robert returned to Ohio.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sara (Sally); daughters, Linda Shurzinske (husband Randy) of Carmel, IN, and Diane Kucia (husband Jim) of Milton, GA.

The Furey’s have 4 grandchildren, Michael Kucia, Amanda Shurzinske, Joe Kucia, and Sarah Kucia.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alta Furey, and survived by his 6 siblings, Donald Furey, Charles Furey, Carol Brawley, Tom Furey, John Furey, and Mary Lou Fischer.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 4 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 5-7 p.m. Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.