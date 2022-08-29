Robert H. (Bob) Gaines, 84, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Robert was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Owenton, KY, to Otto and Mollie (Bramlett) Gaines.

Robert enjoyed playing golf, watching the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians (always Indians) and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought a smile to his face faster than when they came to visit.

Robert was an employee in the air foundry of PCC Airfoils until his retirement in 2016 after 59 years of service.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Trudy (Evans) Gaines of Malvern; a daughter, Lynn (Daniel) Fairclough of Carrollton; a son, Barry (Beth) Gaines of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a stepson, Shawn (Chris) Coe of Minerva; six grandchildren, Alex (Cameron) Gaines, Eric Gaines, MacKenzie (Cameron) Sexton, Troy (Savana) Fairclough, Chelsea (Ryan) James, and Logan (Summer) Coe; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, and Harper.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; and his former spouse, Donna Truman.

Private graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Carroll County Animal Protective League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

