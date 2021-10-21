Robert J. Kinsey, 75, of Minerva, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

He was born June 18, 1946, in Augusta to Thomas and Naomi (Wirebaugh) Kinsey.

A lifelong carpenter, he worked for Ray Willet Construction and then owned his own company, Bob Kinsey and Sons Construction. He had also worked for the Village of Minerva in the Street Department, Minerva Local Schools as a custodian at Mary Irene Day Elementary and was a former member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1965 and is a US Navy Veteran. He is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva, the American Legion Post #357 in Minerva, was a former Boy Scout and in recent years active on social media, interacting with all his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Monica (Phillips) Kinsey, whom he married Jan. 16, 1969; 5 sons, Robert (Megan) Kinsey of Kensington, Greg Alvin (Angie) Kinsey of Minerva, Chris (Cassie) Kinsey of Alexandria, VA, Micah Kinsey of Minerva, and Phillip (Angela) Kinsey of Minerva; 2 sisters, Donna Tucker of Augusta, and Joan (Dan) Wickersham of Minerva; 2 brothers, Ronald (Jeanann) Kinsey of Carrollton, and Donald (Kim) Kinsey of N. Canton; 10 grandchildren, Brooke, Grant, Emily, Kayla, Blake, Koby, Maia, Elijah, Madison and Elie; 2 great grandchildren, Evelyn and Milo; 2 lifelong friends, Coop and Merv; and his four legged companion, Bodhi.

Funeral services with full military honors will be Sunday, October 24, at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Robert Linsz officiating.

