Robert Joseph “Bob” Grubb, 73, of Carrollton, OH passed away July 4, 2019.

He was born April 21, 1946 in Akron, OH to the late Earl Martin and Estella Mae (Veon) Grubb.

He enlisted into the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Bob was awarded the Purple Heart and obtained the rank of Sergeant (E-5) when he was discharged.

He married his wife, Deborah Dee (Lambacher) Grubb, March 4, 1972.

He has lived in this area since 1977, coming from Portage County to work for the Donahaven Tree Farm. Bob retired from Huebner’s Chevrolet. He was a member of the N.R.A. He enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, shooting and trapping. He owned R. J. Lawn Service in Carrollton. He never met a stranger and will best be remembered for his unique sense of humor. He was a man with a Christian heart.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Marla (Edward) Whitmore, Jaime (Doji) Grimes and his son, Jeremy (Sarah) Grubb, all of Carrollton. He has six grandchildren, Kaden Grubb, Kayla Grubb, Cassidy Whitmore, Hope Grubb, Jonathan Grubb and Nadia Grimes. He has four brothers, David (Sandra) Grubb of Kensington, Darrell (Elaine) Grubb of Shalersville, Donald Grubb of Massillon, Jim (Chris) Grubb of Streetsboro, and one sister, Rebecca Snyder of Cambridge, all in Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ/Christian Disciples (353 Moody Ave., Carrollton, OH) with Pastor Mark Statler officiating Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (89 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH).