Robert Joseph Whaley I, 85, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Carroll Healthcare.

He was born Feb. 6, 1937, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Ellsworth Whaley and Ruby (Stoneking) Weekly.

He retired from Davey Tree, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and loved to garden, hunt and fish. He is also a member of the North Suburban Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Betty May (Evans) Whaley, whom he married March 31, 1957; six daughters, Bonnie Stimmel of New Philadelphia, Barb (Jim) Lynch of Belmont, WV, Sue (Kenny) Beadnell of Kensington, Mary (Steve) Painter of Dellroy, Carol (Jacob) McNutt of Carrollton, and Angie (Bryan) Arnold of New Philadelphia; 4 sons, Robert (Mitzi) Whaley II of Carrollton, Bryan (Heather) Whaley of Minerva, John (Amy) Whaley of Carrollton, and Tim (Amanda) Whaley of Dellroy; two sisters, Jeanette Nelson and Cheryl (Dave) Barrick; a brother, Roger (Sandi) Whaley; 28 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Joan Lamp; a brother, Donald Whaley, and a granddaughter, Brielle Whaley.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the North Suburban Church of Christ with Robert Main and Noah West officiating.

Burial with Military Honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the church.

