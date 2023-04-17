Robert L. Elifritz, 83, of Malvern, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

He was born March 15, 1940, in Leesville, Ohio, attended the former Dellroy High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was the son of the late Boyd and Mildred (Ashworth) Elifritz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Caldwell Shuman and Cynthia Strawder, and five brothers, Donald, John, James, Bill, and Dale Elifritz.

He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Elifritz of East Sparta, Aaron Elifritz of Magnolia, and Kathy Elifritz of East Sparta; his faithful companion, Loretta Woods; three grandchildren Avery, Paige and Jacob; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Raymond Elifritz, Colleen Blymiller and Loretta Hupp, plus a large family of nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a private ceremony for the immediate family will be held at a later date.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222.

www.paquelet.com