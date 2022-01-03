Robert Lee Garrett, 60, of Augusta, passed away at Cleveland Clinic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Robert was born in Canton, Ohio, on May 20, 1961, to the late Richard Lee and Mary Lou (Turnipseed) Garrett.

Robert was a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church. He owned Garrett Construction for 23 years.

Robert is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie Garrett of Augusta; a daughter, Jennifer Garrett of Salem; a son, Justin (Hannah) Garrett of Augusta; and two brothers, Richard T. Garrett of Augusta, and David (Kelli) Garrett of Minerva.

A graveside service will be held at Augusta Cemetery, 3475 Andora Road North, Augusta, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Hale of Stillfork Presbyterian Church officiating.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.