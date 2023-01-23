Robert Lee King, 69, a life-long resident of Minerva, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in his home.

Born June 12, 1953, in Canton, he was a son of the late Virgil P. and Flora L. Carter King. Robert graduated in 1971 from Minerva High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Canton’s Malone College in 1975. He was employed by Monarch Products Company of Minerva for nearly 42 years before his retirement.

On Oct. 21, 1995, Robert married the love of his life, Kim Rene Stoneman King; the couple adored one another. Together they built a home, a barn and created a beautiful horse farm on land they had jointly purchased a year before they were married. Robert and Kim enjoyed cycling and making hay for Kim’s horses. Robert was an athlete all his life. He started training and racing bicycles at the age of 18 while recovering from an automobile accident and to overcome the effects of polio that had partially paralyzed one of his legs. Robert rode thousands of miles every year for 47 years. He also very much enjoyed target shooting and was a supporter of the Second Amendment and a member of the NRA.

Robert will be sadly missed by his brother, David (Toddy) King; his mother-in-law, Beverly Stoneman; his brother-in-law, Perry (Dolores) Stoneman; his nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kim – whom he continued to cherish – on Sept. 6, 2019. The couple are now together for eternity. A step-brother, Douglas Biggins, also preceded Robert in death.

His family is very grateful to Ben, Destiny, Hunter and Hannah Snodgrass, as well as Keith and Doris Kiser, for the care and friendship shown to Robert.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, with Pastor Ed Good officiating.

Robert will then be laid to rest beside his beloved Kim in New Cumberland Cemetery.

Following the committal, there will be a reception in the Warren Township Community Center. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Robert, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website: www.tolandherzig.com .

Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Harsh Bible Church, 4236 Lunar Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

