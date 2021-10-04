Robert P. Hanshaw, 82, of Dellroy, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton following a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Clay County, WV, and was the son of the late Leamon Watson and Ina Opal Parker Hanshaw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.

He retired in 2000 as a sheet metal worker from the Timken Company in Canton, Ohio, where he had been employed for 40 years. Robert was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene. As a younger man, he enjoyed the activities of the outdoors, primarily hunting, fishing, and camping with his family at Berlin Lake. While spending time at home, he not only collected “everything”, but he loved to tinker in his garage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie P. (Williams) Hanshaw, whom he married Aug. 15, 1958; two sons, Michael (Sherri) Hanshaw of Canton and Jeffrey Lynn Hanshaw of Dellroy; a daughter, Mrs. Karen (Randy) Imes of Dellroy; his four grandsons, Anthony Imes of Houston, TX, Stephen Imes, Thomas Imes, and Chris Imes, all of Dellroy, and his three great-grandchildren, Nahla Imes, Nakarii Imes, and Jaden Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.