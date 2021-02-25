Robert Ronald “Bob” Miller, 86, of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Homeworth, Ohio.

Bob was born March 1, 1934 to Bruce W. Miller and Vivian A. (Toole) Miller and raised in the Carrollton area.

He will be loved and missed by many. Remembered as a kind heart who always had a great story to tell and a man who loved to spend time with his family.

In his younger years, Bob served our country in the US Navy. Upon his return, he worked as a mechanic for Wagner Chevrolet in Minerva and various other auto repair shops. Bob went on to operate as Millers Garage & Auto Sales for 30+ years in the area. Always on the hunt for a great deal, he loved to attend auctions and auto sales. After he retired you could still find him vending at Rodgers, Hartville, and various other regional flea markets and swap meets.

Bob is survived by his son, Howard Miller and grandson, Jonathan Miller; one sister, Senath D. McCarty (her husband James E.) of Carrollton; three brothers, Bill Miller of East Canton, George Miller of Bellaire Ohio, Sam Miller (his wife Barbra) of Burkburnett, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Allister D. Miller; as well as his beloved daughter, Julee Lindeman and grandson, Kyle Lindeman.

A special thanks goes to caretaker Donna Roush and her girls, they provided Bob with the most comfortable experience possible, to enjoy his final years with us.

