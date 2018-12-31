Roberta L. Rothert, 73, of Minerva, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at the Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1945, in Canton, to Roscoe and Elsie (Hoopes) VanPelt.

She graduated from Minerva High School and went to Nursing School. She was a housewife and dairy farmer. She was the owner of the Dellroy Hardware. She volunteered at the Carroll County Animal Protection League.

She is survived by her son, Todd (Angie) Wright of Minerva and a grandson, Trent.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Roscoe VanPelt.