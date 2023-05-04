Roberta “Robin” Ann Kanith, 69, of Malvern, passed away at her home Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Robin was born in Rochester, PA, Oct. 10, 1953, to Everett and Marjorie (Postlethwait) Henderson.

Robin enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading Stephen King and Harry Potter. She was a member of the VFW and Eagles in Minerva and the Dante Club in Alliance.

Robin is survived by a daughter, Stacy Headley of Malvern; a son, Russell (Kellee) of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren, RJ, Rylee, and Ashlyn; a sister, Lori (Robert) Nichol of Rochester, PA; adopted daughter, Valerie Cochenour; and countless friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Russell; a son, Richard; and a brother, John Henderson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Minerva VFW, 213 Roosevelt Street, Minerva.

