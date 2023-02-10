Robin Albright, 61, lost her battle with ALS on Feb. 3, 2023.

Robin was born in Carrollton, Ohio on Feb. 8, 1961, to her mother, Geneva Donaldson Mullins and late father, Robert Donaldson.

She graduated from Carrollton High School and retired from National City Bank of Carrollton.

In addition to her father, Robin is preceded in death by her daughter, Jaimee; granddaughter, Marina; and nephew, Jarod.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Henry; sister, Lana; brother, Brian (Mary); niece, Brianna; nephew, Clint; two stepsons, Mitchell (Ali) and Dylan (Jess); and her grandchildren, Janelle, Roman, Riley, and Ella.

Calling hours for Robin will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Paquelet Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.

Condolences and special memories of Robin can be shared with her family online at www.paqueltfalk.com