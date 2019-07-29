Robin E. Boggess, 62, of Amsterdam, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

A daughter of Rosemary Bendle Everly and the late Richard Everly Sr., she was born March 9, 1957 in Steubenville, OH.

Robin is survived by her husband, Ron; two sons, Christopher (Avegaile) Chamberlain and Matthew Chamberlain both of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Leah (Anthony) Thomas of Amsterdam; a grandson, Sawyer Chamberlain; three brothers, Rick (Lisa) Everly of Amsterdam, Ronnie (Tammy) Everly of Florida, Randy Everly of Colorado; and a sister, Rhonda (Michael) Boone of Amsterdam.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home.