Robin Jo Bloom, 65, of Carrollton, died peacefully, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton following a period of declining health.

Born in the former Twin City Hospital at Dennison on July 31, 1953, Robin is the daughter of Wilma Engstrom Bloom of New Philadelphia and the late Robert A. Bloom.

Robin was a 1973 graduate of Claymont High School. She loved bowling, shopping, eating out with family and friends, making trips to Tappan Lake, and drinking Diet Pepsi and playing Bingo. She enjoyed being with her friends and “family” at Country View Manor in Carrollton where she has resided for the past 12 years. She worked in the kitchen and gift shop at St. John’s Villa and most recently worked for Mayle Home Services helping with various secretarial duties. Above all, Robin loved holiday gatherings with her family and spending time with each of them. She always made sure that no one forgot her birthday as reminders and hints of the upcoming celebration would begin months in advance.

In addition to her mother, Robin will be missed by her siblings, M. Jane (Bill) Erikson of California, Cindy (George) Armstrong of Uhrichsville, Robert “Bobby” (Renee) Bloom of Brewster, Rose King of Dover and Paula (Dave) Hill of Newcomerstown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her father, Robin was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Ann Bloom and a brother-in-law, Robert King.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 1:30-2:30 p.m. A celebration of Robin’s life will be led by Rev. Dennis Rohn beginning at 2:30 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville.

Memorial contributions in Robin’s name may be directed to Countryview Manor 2193 Commerce Dr., Carrollton, OH 44615.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the doctors and staff of Mercy Medical Center in Canton for their care, compassion and attention to Robin during her illness.

