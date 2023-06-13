Roger Allen Stertzbach, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Rose Lane Veterans Nursing in Massillon after a long illness.

He was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Minerva, the son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Tucker) Stertzbach.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth (Treep) Stertzbach; son, Steven (Jessica) Stertzbach; 3 grandchildren, Miranda Small of East Canton, Bobby (Samantha) Small of Louisville, and Christopher (Jordan) Stertzbach of Massillon; 3 great-grandchildren, Theodore Small, Charlotte Small and Noah Stertzbach.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Ann Small; two brothers, Ronnie Patterson and Galen Stertzbach; 3 stepbrothers, Don Tucker, Charles Tucker and Glenn Tucker.

Roger is a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country with pride. He was a good-hearted husband and father and loved his grandkids. He loved spending time camping and time with family and friends. Roger retired from the Canton International Truck Sales and Manager of the Parts and Service Dept.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Steve Kimbrel officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Mapleton Cemetery.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center Hospice and the Canton, Akron and Cleveland Veterans doctors for all of their wonderful care.

Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.