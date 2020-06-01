Roger P. Lanka, 59, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He was born in Canton, Ohio.

Roger graduated from Carrollton High School class of 1978 and earned his associated degree from Stark State. He was employed at Hunting Bank as an IT Service Delivery Manager, Senior. Roger was a family man – very considerate, full of life and was loved by everyone. He enjoyed playing strategic board games and loved spending time with his siblings, nieces and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Lanka.

Roger is survived by his mother, Camilla Lanka; siblings, Greg (Karen) Lanka, Denise (Jerry) Morelli, Kip (Susan) Lanka and Tim Lanka; several nieces and one nephew.

In honoring Roger’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private family service and inurnment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Carrollton.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.