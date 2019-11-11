Ronald C. Vrabel, 71, of North Beaver Twp., New Castle, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of Nov. 5, 2019.

Ron was born in New Castle on Oct. 5, 1948, son of the late Cyril A. and Suzanne V. Salamon Vrabel.

He graduated from Mohawk High, class of 1966; served in the army and was stationed in Thailand; received his Bachelors in education from Edinboro College and his Masters from the University of Dayton.

He was retired after 35 years of teaching high school math at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, OH.

He married Patricia Wilk on June 12, 1993. They both were faithful members of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Anthony Church in Bessemer where he served as a lecturer. Ron was a former Croatian Club member, an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed golfing, reading, Sudoku puzzles, music, and playing guitars. But his family was the foundation upon which he thrived, he was so very proud of each and every one of them.

He leaves behind his wife, Patricia of the home; a stepson, Jason Moyer and his wife, Melanie of Nolensville, TN; a brother, Terry Vrabel of New Brighton, PA; sisters, Melanie McCree and her husband, Jerry of Loveland, OH and Jocelyn Des Laurier of Vancouver, WA; step grandchildren, Jenna Ruth, Gabriel and Joel Moyer and several nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 8-9 a.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak St. in Bessemer, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron was at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Anthony Church with Father McCaffrey officiating. Following the service, the New Castle Area Honor Guard conducted full military rites.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.