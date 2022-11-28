Ronald Cliffton Deeter, 84, of Malvern, passed away at his residence Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Ronald was born in Franklin, PA, on Dec. 8, 1937, to Cliffton M. and Beulah V. (Robbins) Deeter.

Ronald was a kind soul who loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren who brought him such joy. He loved to tell stories and offer advice in his kind, warm manner. Ronald graduated from Fenn College in 1960, the first person in his family to do so. Ronald was a mechanical engineer working in the coal industry for over 60 years. He held multiple U.S. Patents. He created several companies, from Deeter Homes to Technical Service & Supply. At age 82, he designed and shipped the largest coal auger in the world to Indonesia. He designed and built many homes at his beloved Lake Mohawk, including his own. Ronald served in the US Air Force. Ronald was actively involved in many civic and church organizations. He was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council. He also served on the St. Francis Parish Hall committee and was involved in the Catholic Men’s Club. Ronald served as the president of the Lake Mohawk Ski Club.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Cynthia Deeter of Malvern; a daughter, Patricia (Steele Brubaker) Drumm of Powell; a step-son, Daniel J (Gina) McClintock of Carrollton; a step-daughter, Crystal (Michael) Cook of Virginia Beach, VA; a grandson, Benjamin Drumm of Kent; a granddaughter, Emily Drumm of Austin, TX; nine step-grandchildren, McKenna, Kylee, Kendall, Joshua, Cohle, Brenden, and Aron McClintock, and McKenzie and Colton Cook; a brother, Gary (Linda) Deeter; and a sister, Linda Cheers.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Deeter, and a son, Douglas Deeter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Victor Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd Parish Hall at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 275, Minerva, OH 44657 or Northeast Ohio Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.