Ronald G. May, 80

Ronald Gustave May, 80, born Dec. 18, 1938, in Waukesha, WI, died July 10, 2019.

Eldest son to Owen Anderson and Leona Kuester, later adopted son to James May and Leona Kuester; brother to James Jr., James Henry, Sandy, Nina, Rita, and Amy; husband to Mary Jane Walker, and father to Mark, Mary Kay, Heidi, Bill, and Eric.

A 1957 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, OH, Ron lived his eighty years surrounded by family and life-long friends. After serving in the Army, he returned to Lisbon and made a career applying his skills at solving mechanical problems, working for National Rubber Machine, E. W. Bliss Company, Briarwood Equipment, and owner of Lisbon Tire Service for nearly 25 years. Ron sold his business in 2003, but continued to manage his properties until his retirement in 2018. He and Mary Jane moved to Carrollton, OH, in 2013.

Ron loved telling stories of his street racing teenager days in Lisbon and sharing countless memories from his 50+ years in the Tri-County Four Wheelers jeep club. He loved old-school NASCAR. He loved to laugh. He loved a challenge. Give him a problem and he’d find a way to fix it.

Ron shared his love with those close to him without hesitation. He gave of his skills and of his time without an expectation of anything in return. Whether around a Tri-County campfire telling stories, or playing pranks on friends, or in his garage putting his mind to countless projects, Ron was always present. He lived his life making all of the small moments into life-long memories for those he left behind. He loved his family and was a dear friend to many.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Mark (Amy) Kirkland, Mary Kay (Scott) Washam, Heidi (Kenny) Grimm, Bill (Regan) Kirkland and Eric (Lori) May; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Walker, and brother-in-law, John (Gail) Walker.

In loving memory to a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a better friend. Thank you for showing us a life well lived. We’ll miss you.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Vernon Palo officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Carrollton, OH; Lisbon Historical Society, Lisbon, OH; or the Carroll County Historical Society, Carrollton, Ohio, are welcome.