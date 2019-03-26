Ronald I. Mitchell, 79

Ronald I. “Mitch” Mitchell, 79, a longtime Sherrodsville resident, died Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a period of declining health.

He was born Dec. 10, 1939 in Dover, Ohio and was the son of the late Gilson Leroy and Bessie Agnes McDonald Mitchell. His wife, Shirley J. Mitchell, whom he married Oct. 6, 1966, passed away Feb. 9, 2009. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Mitchell; a sister, Alice E. Mitchell; a nephew, James “Jamie” Mitchell and a brother-in-law, Jerry Ernest.

He retired in 1988 from Deluxe Auto Body in Carrollton where he worked as an auto body repairman for more than 30 years. For many years, Mitch and his late wife, Shirley, owned and operated M & M Farm at Sherrodsville where they bred, raised and sold registered quarter horses. He was a former active member of the Green Valley Ruritan Club and attended the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville. For many years, Mitch was a fixture at the coffee tables of Dave’s Diner and Baxter’s General Store in Sherrodsville and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Mitch led a life of unique simplicity and will be missed by his friends, family, and the community.

He is survived by a sister Katherine “Kay” Ernest of Irving, TX; a brother, Steven L. Mitchell of Tonawanda, NY; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Diane (Dennis) Fowler of Sherrodsville; two brothers-in-law, Daniel J. (Danielle) Hadorn of Solon, OH and Paul (Luana) Hadorn of Brecksville, OH; a nephew, Dennis E. (Alyssa) Mitchell of Sherrodsville; five nieces, Mrs. Leslie (Robert) Horsman of Irving, TX, Mrs. Maureen (James) Baxter of Waxahachie, TX, Laura Renicker of Dellroy, OH, Amanda Mitchell of Bowerston, OH, Mrs. Jennifer (Mike) Booth of Sherrodsville, and a number of great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Diana Ruoff officiating. Interment next to his wife, Shirley, will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Mitch’s memory may be made to the Green Valley Ruritans, which may be sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #186, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.