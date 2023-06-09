Ronald L. Rees, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday morning, June 8, at Minerva Healthcare Center in Minerva.

Born Oct. 29, 1939, in Columbiana, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harold and Dorothy Fidler Rees.

Ronald was an employee of Republic Steel for 41 years and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In his downtime he enjoyed going camping and was an outstanding woodworker. He built many items for his family, including jewelry boxes, high-chairs, and beds.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Sandy) Rees of Carrollton; daughter, Lisa (Bryan) Wey of Carrollton; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, on Feb. 16, 2013, and son, Jeff Rees.

A memorial service for Ronald will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Rick Dawson officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.