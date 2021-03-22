Ronald Lucas, Sr. passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2021, in his home.

He was born July 7, 1946.

He was a Vietnam veteran who served proudly in the United States Navy. Ron loved to watch football and go to auctions with his famous bid of ‘a dollar’.

He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Dinah Lucas; 3 children, Ronald (Cherie) Lucas, Jr., Jennifer (Tom) Ferrell, and Crystal Lucas; 10 grandchildren, Bryce (Morgan), Lauren (Blaine), Gage, Jack, Landon, Alec (Kassidy), Emmery (Nate), Josh, Jamie and Shawn; and 3 great grandchildren, Merrick, Kyle and Brianna.

Ron will be truly missed.

There will be a graveside memorial service in Harlem Springs Cemetery at a later date.