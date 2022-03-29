Ronald McKay Shatzer, 81, of Minerva, died Friday, March 25, 2022.

He was born May 9, 1940, in Barnesville to the late John and Phyllis (Gordon) Shatzer.

He retired from PCC in Minerva after 44 years as an inspector. He is a member of the Holloway Old Timers, a lifelong NRA member and gun collector. He loved bird watching and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynette (Ward) Shatzer; six children, Yvonne (Jim) Scuro of Minerva, Ronald (Jackie) Shatzer of Minerva, Robert Shatzer of Florida, Jason (Jennifer) Leyda of Bedford, TX, Shawn Shatzer of Minerva, and Michael Shatzer of Minerva; sister, Judy Scott; brother, Lonnie Shatzer; 11 grandchildren, Steffan and Ella Shatzer, Eric (Jenny) Nickell, Evan Nickell, Alec and Kyle (Katelyn) Shatzer, Margo (Chris) Brandon, Morgan (Amanda) Albright, Emory and Grant Leyda, and Jasper Shatzer; 3 great grandchildren, Dexter, Deacon and Elias.

He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Kevin Shatzer.

Private family services will be held.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.