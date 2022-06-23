Ronald “Ron” Youngen left his home here on earth Monday, June 20,2022, to be with our Lord.

Ron was a native of Carroll County.

Throughout his life, Ron will be remembered by many for his hours working on his family farm either out on his tractor in the field or in the barn caring for the animals. He will also be remembered by some for his nearly 40 years spent in the oilfield.

Ron was the father of Angela Youngen and Charles (Nicole) Youngen.

He is preceded in death by Evelyn Youngen, his loving wife of more than 40 years and his parents, Bonnie and Earl Youngen.

The calling hours will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Dodds Funeral home in Carrollton, Ohio.

The celebration of life will occur immediately following also at Dodds Funeral Home.