Ronald Scott Gotschall, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.

Born Nov. 16, 1951, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of Nadine (Raines) Gotschall of Louisville and the late Scott Gotschall.

Ronald worked as a certified welder by trade.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Diana Fortney; daughter, Veronica Gotschall; son, William (Anna) Gotschall; grandson, Seth Taggart; granddaughter, Lillian Gotschall; sister, Debra (Dave) Fimple; a brother, James (Linda) Gotschall; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Ronald’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Darwin Smith officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of services.