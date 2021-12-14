Rose M. Pierce, 84, of Malvern, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

She was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Minerva to Fred and Jennie (Gilbert) Kohl.

She retired from Brown Local Schools where she was a cafeteria cook for 27 years. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1955. She is a former member of the Golden Wing Club, the 40 Plus Club, the Retreads and the Minerva Eagles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Pierce who died in 2020; two sons, Timothy Mills and Billy Ray Mills; sister, Irene Nolan; and two brothers, Richard and Charles Kohl.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Kelly) Snyder of Canton; two sons, Kenneth (Tammy) Pierce of Caldwell, and Duane Mills of Strasburg; two sisters, Shirley Gaddie of Canton, and Norma Linhart of Waynesburg; a brother, Oscar Kohl of Sherrodsville; 12 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Zellers officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.