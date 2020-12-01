Rosemary Everly, 85, of Amsterdam, passed away Monday evening Nov. 30, 2020.

A daughter of the late Richard and Jennie Shalaty Bendle, she was born March 26, 1935 in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Rosemary is survived by three sons, Richard Duane (Lisa) Everly Jr., Ronald Lee (Tammy) Everly, and Randy Christopher Everly; a daughter, Rhonda (Michael) Boone; seven grandchildren, Christopher Chamberlain, Matthew Chamberlain, Leah (Anthony) Thomas, Alyssa (Joseph) Kerker, Tabitha (Brian) Reighard, Spencer Everly, and Paige Everly; six great grandchildren, Theresa Kerker, Anthony Kerker, Anna Marie Kerker, Marissa Kerker, Lexi Reighard, and Sawyer Chamberlain; and a sister, Tessie Pariano.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Everly, Sr.; a daughter, Robin Boggess; grandson, Michael Boone; three brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of current affairs, there will be no public services and a private family service will be held. Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.