Rosina Seaburn, 81, of Dellroy, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

She was born May 31, 1937 in Malvern, OH, a daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn (Bucher) Schmidt and had resided in Dellroy for 54 years.

Our mother was a saint and we loved her dearly. Besides her parents, Rosina was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, David R. Seaburn, Sr., March 12, 2013; a brother, Clarence Schmidt; two sisters, Cleda Hartshorne and Jane Eick; a grandson, Danny Seaburn; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Seaburn, and two great-grandsons, Joseph Haines and Carl Seaburn III.

She is survived by a daughter, Patty (Steve) Haines of Malvern; three sons, Dave (Lori) Seaburn, Jr., Carl (Kim) Seaburn, and John “Andy” (Nancy) Seaburn, all of Dellroy; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda and Mike, of Chicago, and a brother, Carl Schmidt, of Minerva.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com