Ross A. Mills Sr., 77, of Minerva, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Augusta to Frank and Mary Frances (McConnell) Mills.

He retired from Mills Dairy Farm where he was the owner for many years. He was an Augusta Twp. Trustee for 20 years. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1960 and is a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by a daughter, Penny Mills of Minerva; son, Ross Mills Jr. of Minerva; 2 sisters, Ruth VanMeter of Minerva and Phyllis (Paul) Knoebel of Clinton; brother, Richard Mills of Wooster; 5 grandchildren, Evan, Garret, Rachael and Rhonan Mills and Nichole Wallace and a great granddaughter, Paisley Mills.

He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Carrie Wilson and June Gascon and 2 brothers, Charles and John Mills.

There are no formal services.

