Roxie A. Strawder, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

She was born Oct. 10, 1932, to the late Earl and Edna (Bennington) Moyer.

She married Robert L. Strawder on Sept. 20, 1952, and he passed away Dec. 6, 2014.

She was a homemaker and loved to crochet and loved to play bingo. Roxie loved and cared for her family and was always helping other people.

She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Strawder and Danny Strawder, both of Carrollton; one daughter, Patricia Riley of Carrollton; a brother, Glen Moyer of Florida, and 15 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; and two sisters, Karen Harvey and Faith Morgan.

A thank you to all who helped and cared for mom during her illness. God bless Community Hospice. Burial is in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.