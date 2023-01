Roy “Bill” William Bake, 59, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, after a period of declining health.

He was born to the late Roy D. and Dorothy M. Bake.

He achieved his goal in life by becoming a truck driver and by being a farmer.

Bill will be missed by his sisters, Sue Lashley and Deborah McLean-Huggins and her husband, Mark, both of Carrollton.

There are no services planned at this time.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121