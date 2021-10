Roy J. Cvengross Jr., 74, of Carrollton, went to the happy hunting ground on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Roy leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Mary “Marg” Cvengross; two daughters, Leslie (Jim) Brackin, and Corinna (Scott) Cook; and five grandchildren, Clint, Eric, Craig, Cara, and Caden.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.