Ruby A. Rowan, 80, passed away June 4, 2021.

She was born July 14, 1940, the daughter of the late John and Thelma Vermillion.

Ruby enjoyed going to the Midvale Racing events. She also enjoyed the outdoors, boating, camping, and traveling. Ruby had many achievements, but her greatest was the love of her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen M. Bates; second husband, Glenn Rowan; siblings, Diane Steele, Juanita Meighen, Marian Messenger, Clyde Patrick, and Jean Willie; and beloved grandson, Cody Bates.

Ruby is survived by her loving family; sons, Steve (Anna) Bates, and Mark (Rachel) Bates; grandchildren, Melissa (Bruce) Leach, and Chris Mick; great-granddaughters, Amy Leach and Lilly Leach; siblings, Paul (Martha) Vermillion, Kathy (John) Ingram, Karen (the late Bud) Ogle, and Debbie (Gordon) Walker; 17 step-grandchildren; life-long best friend, Shirley Jacobs; four-legged companion, Pixie; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating.

Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.