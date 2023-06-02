Ruby J. McCray, 85, of Minerva, died Monday, May 29, 2023, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Guernsey, Ohio, to Sam and Bertha (Spencer) Monk.

She retired from the Timken Company where she was an inspector. She graduated from Minerva High School.

She is survived by a daughter, Gail (Marvin) Phillips of Fountain, CO; two sons, Michael (Peggy) McCray of Canton, and Daniel (Mindy) McCray of Minerva; ten grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Myers of Minerva.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Gary Lee McCray and Jack Allen McCray; grandson, Jamie Lee Bell; 3 sisters, Ruth Masich, Jean Przybylski and Joy Elton; and 3 brothers, Sam Monk Jr., Charles Monk and Robert Monk.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Zach Long officiating.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Healthcare Activity Fund.

