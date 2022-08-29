Russell G. King, 96, of Carrollton passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022.

A son of the late Russell and Frances Tippie King, he was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Russell was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served aboard the USS Pennsylvania during WWII. His memberships included the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, Carrollton VFW and American Legion, Carroll Masonic Lodge #124, Carroll County Vets Club, and Carrollton Ruritans.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Arbogast King; two sons, Larry (Della) King of North Carolina and Jerry King of Carrollton; a daughter, Kathy (Bryan) Hamilton of Carrollton; a stepson, Victor (Robin) Arbogast; three stepdaughters, Marlene Habony, Jackie (Bill) Williams, and Charlene Herron; a total of 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Shaffer; a daughter, Darlene Brickley; and his brother, Bill King.

Calling hours will be at Dodds Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be at the Mt. Pleasant Church, 89 Canyon Rd., Carrollton, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, with 10-11 a.m. calling hours and funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the local Veterans charity, SAVE22, 2044 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton.