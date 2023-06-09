Russell Lee Smith, 56, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Carroll Health Care Center.

Born Oct. 11, 1966, in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Walter “Sonny” Smith and Ruth (Richards) Smith.

Russ was a 1984 Carrollton High School graduate and was employed for many years as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. But most of all he enjoyed his family.

Russ is survived by fiance, Danielle Haney; two daughters, Emily Cannon and Elizabeth Smith; two sons, Ryan (Morgan) Haney and Conner Haney; two sisters, Janet (Bill) Grimes and Sally (Eric) Reagle; brother, Matthew (Jewell) Smith; granddaughter, Willow; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Russ is preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; a brother, Paul Smith; and a sister, Phyllis Roettker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.