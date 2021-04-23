Russell Morsheiser, 87, of Dellroy, Ohio, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Massillon, Ohio after a brief illness.

A son of Leo Conrad and Stella Lucille Boron Morsheiser, he was born Nov. 18, 1933 in Massillon.

During his life, Russ was a lifelong farmer, a member of the Morges Catholic Church and a past member of the Farm Bureau.

He is survived by two sons, Daniel Joseph (Julie) Morsheiser of Carrollton and Peter John Morsheiser of Carrollton; three daughters, Susan (Vern) Perry of Carrollton, Sally (Kurt) Linder of Louisville, and Tina Shafer of Carrollton; eight grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Draime of Massillon.

Along with his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis in 2015, two brothers, and one sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s of Morges Catholic Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.