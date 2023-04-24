Russell “Russ” “Jimmy” J. Clayton, 75, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Canton, Ohio.

Born Jan. 9, 1948, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Clara B. Clayton.

Jimmy graduated from GlenOak High School and after, joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, and worked as a strategic microwave system repairer, recruiter, and instructor, until retiring after 26 years. He loved working on electronics and computers, as well as model trains.

He is survived by two sons, George D. (Brandy) Clayton, and Paul “Tony” (Michelle) Clayton; daughter, Terra (Erich Schisler) Furbee; 11 grandchildren, Brandyn, MaKala, and MacKenzie Clayton, Rebecca, Jennifer, Nathaniel, and Shannon Furbee, Rosemarie Bittner, Makayla, Austin, and Arielle Clayton; four great-grandchildren, Lucus, Iris, and Paxton O’Brien, and Riverlynn Apple; and sister, Dorothy Majzun.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Diane Ruth (Barr) Clayton in 2005; brother, Louie; and sisters, Alice and Tammy.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at noon Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Ted Fellows officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of services.