Russell Wayne Stull, 86, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020.

A son of the late Joseph Warren and Virginia Ellen Stull, he was born in Mannington, WV, on the 29th of June 1933.

Wayne married Mary Jane Stone on Nov. 30, 1951, and together they had six boys.

In his early days, Wayne was a professional tree trimmer for Penn Line Service, moving from town to town as his work called. Later in life as he would be traveling through a random village with his family, he would point and say he had been up and down every tree on this block. In the early 1950’s, Wayne’s work brought him to Amsterdam, Ohio, where he met Jane, married and started a family. After several years of moving around to facilitate his craft, the couple came back to Amsterdam in the late 1950’s where they settled down and later built their home. Not a carpenter by trade, Wayne could figure out just about anything mechanically or structurally, and he sure knew how to grow a garden and provide for his family. In the late 1960’s Wayne started his first business known as Stull’s Tree Service. In the early 1970’s, Wayne accepted a job as Head of Grounds at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring, Ohio. Then in 1986, the family relocated back to the home he had built in Amsterdam where Wayne and Jane started their own greenhouse business, and a lawnmower, chainsaw and feed store incorporated as Stull’s Supply. The store carried all Stihl® power tools and Wayne serviced nearly anything with a small engine. The couple soon expanded the greenhouse business and became the owners and operators of the Bergholz Greenhouse for several years. In 2018, the couple sold the home they built in Amsterdam and returned once again to Sebring where they became residents of Copeland Oaks.

Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Rick, in 1995; his parents and siblings, Roy, Phyllis, Norma, Popeye, Dallas, Robert, Dennis and David.

He is survived by his wife of more than 68 years, Jane, and his sons and their spouses, who have always taken special care of him – Bill Stull and Chip Tanner of Mayer, AZ; Randy and Gina Stull of Homeworth, Ohio; Bob and Teresa Stull of Beloit, Ohio; Russ Stull of Homeworth, Ohio; and Jim and Jennifer Stull of Silver Lake, Ohio. Wayne’s six boys blessed him with 13 loving grandchildren, Missy, Rick, Mike, Christy, Eric, Robert, Kevin, Alex, Mitch, Avah, Jacob, Nathan, and Leah; plus 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

More than anything, Wayne loved being with his family and playing Euchre. No matter how he was feeling, seeing his children and grandchildren always brought a huge smile to his face as he would call out “Pop wants a huggy-bug.”

Also surviving Wayne are his brother, Bud Stull of Chester, WV; and sister, Laura Mann of Cape Coral, FL; as well as many other loving family members. Wayne also had a special relationship with Bob and Barb Sanitra, both from Amsterdam, for which Bob still claims he was the first of the “Stull Boys.”

While his passing is sad for his family, we know that he is in a better place and reunited with his loved ones and friends. His boys will be reminded of him daily by the hard work ethic and family values he passed to each of them.

