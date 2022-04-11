Rusty T. Miller, 49, of Minerva, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

He was born April 18, 1972, in Canton to Linda (Davies) Miller of Minerva and the late David Miller Sr.

He was a farm hand for Moser Farms. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1990 and was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, golf, or go mushroom hunting.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kassie (Hawkins) Miller, whom he married Dec. 6, 2016; 4 children, Rusty T. Miller II of Minerva, Hunter D. Miller of Minerva, David Delaney of Louisville, and Logan Delaney of Minerva; 3 sisters, Marie (Paul) Hawkins of Minerva, Tina (Frank) Efinger of Canton, and Patti (Dick) Winter of East Rochester; and brother, David Miller Jr. of Bolivar.

He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Gary David Miller.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Scott Racut officiating.

Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 12, from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Save22 Fund c/o 2044 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Carrollton or Habitat for Humanity.

