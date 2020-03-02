Ruth Albaugh, 80

It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Albaugh announces her passing on the morning of Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 80 years.

Ruth was born in Waterville, Ohio, to Frank and Laura Walbolt on June 26, 1939, and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1957. She married her husband of 57 years, Art Albaugh, on Sept. 15, 1962.

Ruth worked at Timken Mercy Hospital until her children were born. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, and treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Ruth especially loved her role as “Nonny” to her three grandsons and rarely missed an event they were participating in. She also cared deeply for her family and friends, not out of obligation, but because of who she was, and she was always the first to offer help. She, and many of her friends volunteered their time with the County Home residents and other community projects. She always ensured that every child who crossed her path was safe, healthy, and happy.

After her children were older, Ruth babysat for many Carrollton residents. She later worked at and managed the Bluebird Farm restaurant, and volunteered at Carrollton schools. She especially enjoyed helping Mrs. Angie Miller with her kindergarten classes.

Survivors include her husband, Art Albaugh; a daughter, Laura Ray and her husband, Bart; a son, Jeff Albaugh and his wife, Shelley; and three grandsons, Jacob Ray, Mitchell Ray and Brock Albaugh.

Ruth requested an intimate burial and a private graveside service will be held. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her at Altercare of Alliance and the many friends who visited her during her stay there.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Greater East Ohio Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/eastohio) or the charity of your choice.