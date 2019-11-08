Ruth “Angel” Myers, 81, of Carrollton, died early Friday morning Nov. 8, 2019 in her home.

Born January 27, 1938 in Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Esther McIntosh Butterfield.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Ruth volunteered for many organizations in Carroll County including being a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program. However, the main emphasis of her life was her family and being a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Myers, whom she married June 7, 1958; two sons, David (Tonya) Myers of Carrollton and Todd Myers also of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Bryanne, Bethany, and Erik and ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Merle Kelley of Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Ruth’s name may be made to Community Hospice, Commercial Drive, New Philadelphia, Ohio.